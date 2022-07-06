Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 1,925 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

