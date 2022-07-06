Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 322 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

