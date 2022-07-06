Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,468.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,489.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,756.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $23.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

