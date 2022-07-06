Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 52.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 202.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.79. 4,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day moving average is $213.16. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

