Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. 12,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

