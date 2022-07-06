Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $11,296,000. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,321. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -236.29 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $185.51.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

