Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

CRM traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.37. 57,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,069. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day moving average is $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

