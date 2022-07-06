Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.60. 19,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,180. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

