Parachute Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $304,641.87 and $41,971.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.