ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 77.7% Lower This Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 66.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $169,769.98 and $719.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 77.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,259.61 or 0.99964432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00045748 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024718 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

