Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 306,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,023,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

