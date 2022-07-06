Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $352,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.37. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,990. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39.

