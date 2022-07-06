Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,941,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after buying an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 868,627 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,076,368 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

