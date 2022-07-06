Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,761,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.