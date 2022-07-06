Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

