Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Trading Down 0.1%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 74,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 253,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $734.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $15,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 769,798 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 55.6% during the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,204,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 430,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 12.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,496,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 391,093 shares in the last quarter.
About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
