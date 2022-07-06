Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Trading Down 0.1%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 74,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 253,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $15,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 769,798 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 55.6% during the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,204,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 430,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 12.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,496,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 391,093 shares in the last quarter.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

