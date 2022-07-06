PAX Gold Trading 3% Lower This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,772.33 or 0.08901757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $591.36 million and approximately $29.05 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 333,661 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

