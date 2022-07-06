Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 155,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

