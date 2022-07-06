PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $43.91 on Friday. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.63.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,165,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,255,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $1,435,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

