PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

NYSE PCM opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of PCM Fund worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

