Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB) Raises Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Pembroke VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON PEMB opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £191.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.89. Pembroke VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 104.50 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.57.
Pembroke VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
