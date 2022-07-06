Pendal Group Ltd Buys 206,528 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 206,528 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ENI were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 102.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 66.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.94) to €15.40 ($16.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.58) to €14.50 ($15.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.31) to €14.90 ($15.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.27) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.16.

ENI stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.98.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

