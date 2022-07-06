Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $620.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.76 and a 200 day moving average of $727.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

