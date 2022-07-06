Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

