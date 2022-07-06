Pendal Group Ltd Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,341 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

