Pendal Group Ltd Has $19.95 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.