Pendal Group Ltd Has $4.66 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

