Pendal Group Ltd Has $9.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,146 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

INDA opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

