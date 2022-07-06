Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

