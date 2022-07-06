Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 5,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,567. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.