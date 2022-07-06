Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NYSE:CSR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $74.99 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -470.97%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

