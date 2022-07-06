Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in STORE Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,001,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its stake in STORE Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 76,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in STORE Capital by 60.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 34.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,067. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

