Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 1.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

