PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.12. 30,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.99. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

