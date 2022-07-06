PepsiCo (PEP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/6/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.15. 102,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average is $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

Get PepsiCo Inc alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.