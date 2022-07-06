Personal Wealth Partners Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,942 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

SPYG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,135. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

