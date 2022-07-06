Personal Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,088,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 165,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,442,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

