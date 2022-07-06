Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

POFCY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

