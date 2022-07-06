PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 281.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

