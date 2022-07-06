PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 502 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 0.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 98,425 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 111,102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

