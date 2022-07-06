PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

