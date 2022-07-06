PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5,015.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $239.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.76.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

