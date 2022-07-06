PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

