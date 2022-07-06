PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $127,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.