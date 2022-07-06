PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

