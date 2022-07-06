PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $292.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $287.71 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.22.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

