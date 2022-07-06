PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 195,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,035,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,323 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total transaction of $154,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at $11,815,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,071.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,797 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

