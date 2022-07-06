Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $104.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

