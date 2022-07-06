Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Volume of $3,297.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $169,064.62 and approximately $3,297.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

