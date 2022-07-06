PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

